The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has released its 2025 fall channel catfish stocking schedule, bringing thousands of fish to public lakes and ponds across Daviess, Dubois, Pike, Perry, and Spencer counties. The fall stocking window runs from mid-September through mid-November and focuses on boosting fishing opportunities at smaller community lakes and frequently used public waters.

In Daviess County, Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area will receive significant numbers, including roughly 3,700 catfish for Dogwood Lake and more than 1,800 for West Boggs Lake. Bluebird Pond will also be stocked with about 130 fish.

Dubois County has the most individual stocking sites in the region, with more than 4,500 fish scheduled for release across community ponds and public lakes. Huntingburg Lake will receive nearly 1,500 catfish, while Beaver Dam Lake is set for more than 2,200. Additional stockings are planned for the Ferdinand State Forest Pond, both Dubois County Fairground ponds, Parkland Lake, Huntingburg’s Northside Park Pond, and the New Huntingburg City Lake.

In Pike County, catfish will be added to Hornady Park Pond as well as multiple Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area locations. The schedule includes about 200 fish for Hornady Park Pond, 180 for Lotor Lake, and more than 300 for the Little Pigeon Pit.

Perry County will see a smaller but meaningful stocking effort, with approximately 150 fish headed to German Ridge Lake in the Hoosier National Forest.

In Spencer County, Gentryville Pond is slated to receive around 50 fish, while Chrisney Lake will be stocked with about 160.

State fisheries officials note that the 8- to 10-inch catfish released this fall are expected to provide improved angling opportunities in the coming months and will continue to grow into quality catch-size fish over time.