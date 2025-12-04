DC Multisport, a non-profit organization with a mission focused on health and wellness while giving back to our communities, completed another successful year of events. The 2025 event list included the Ferdinand State Forest hikes, Color Fun Run, Strassenfest Bike Ride, and Battle of the Paddle Pickleball Tournament.

L to R: Whitney Lubbers, DC Multisport Board Member; Rachael Waninger, DC Multisport Board Member, Megan Durlauf, Director of Operations Dove Recovery House for Women for Dubois County; Jessica Lindauer, DC Multisport Board Member, Heather Weyer, DC Multisport Board Member, and Priscilla Rickelman, Peer Recovery Specialist Dove Recovery House for Women.

On Wednesday, December 3, DC Multisport presented $5,470.83 to The Dove Recovery House for Women from proceeds at the Color Fun Run that took place in April of 2025. The Dove House works to provide life-saving treatment services to some of the most vulnerable, yet resilient women in recovery in our community.

The annual Strassenfest Bike Ride hosted approximately 140 cyclists from across the region raising funds to cover DC Multisport’s annual expenses and special projects.

L to R:Jessica Lindauer, DC Multisport Board Member, Paula Rasche, Executive Director of Crisis Connection, Channing Ziegler, Crisis Connection Board Member and Heather Weyer, DC Multisport Board Member.

The 2025 Battle of the Paddle Pickleball also had impressive net proceeds to donate through participants and sponsors. DC Multisport presented $4,171.68 to Crisis Connection, a local nonprofit that provides 24/7 access to resources and support specifically aimed at meeting the needs of those Impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

Other events hosted in 2025 include the Cabin Fever Hike and Howl at the Moon Hike at the Ferdinand State Forest, suggesting participants bring nonperishable food items to be donated to the local Food Bank Unfortunately, the 2025 Parklands 6 Hour Endurance Relay was cancelled due to low participant numbers, but is planned to take place again in April 2026.

Ten percent of the net proceeds across all the events are invested into the DC Multisport Endowment for future years of charitable gifting. This year, DC Multisport presents $1,770.40 to the Dubois County Community Foundation for the endowment.

This year’s diamond level sponsors that allowed these charitable donations include: Active Nutrition and Supplements LLC, Advanced Rehabilitation Inc, Debbie K Allen State Farm Agent, German American Bank, Jumping Jasper, Kimball International, Mann McDonald’s, Pfau Family Dentistry, Randy & Cindy Norris: Mind, Body, and Spirit Endowment, Seufert Construction, Visit Dubois County, and Webb Wheel.

In total since inception, DC Multisport has been able to donate over $340,000 to charitable causes through participant registrations, sponsorships, and volunteers.