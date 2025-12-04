On December 4, 2025, at 12:14 a.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received 911 report of a woman in labor at the Flying J. Truck Stop located at 844 E. 1250 South near Haubstadt. Deputy Levi Sims, who was on routine patrol, happened to be at the intersection of Interstate 64 and US 41 heard the initial call go out and went to find the family. Upon arriving at the business Deputy Sims was flagged down by the father. Gibson County Central Dispatch reported that Deputy Sims had arrived within a minute of the Fire and Ambulance crews being dispatched. Ultimately Deputy Sims delivered the child placing it in the arms of the mother while he tied the umbilical cord.



Upon arriving Haubstadt Fire and a Gibson County Ambulance took over care when they arrived. The young family was transported to an Evansville area hospital to continue medical care and to celebrate this Christmas miracle.



At 8:15 a.m. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office received a “Commend an Officer” report from the young mother who stated:



“This morning on December 4th an officer arrived at the Denny’s truck stop to help me and my fiancé bring our second daughter into the world. It was so hectic, and we were so tired, but we are so grateful for him! He did an amazing job helping!”