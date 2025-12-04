Tell City Street Commissioner Jim Holmes has announced changes to the city’s trash collection schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. Several adjustments will be in place, and recycling will be suspended during these dates.

Trash pickup will run on its normal schedule on Monday, December 22, and Tuesday, December 23, with no recycling collected. There will be no trash pickup on Wednesday, December 24, or Thursday, December 25.

On Friday, December 26, the city will conduct regular trash collection for both Wednesday and Thursday routes, again without recycling. Normal trash pickup will resume on Monday, December 29, and Tuesday, December 30, with recycling still suspended.

On Wednesday, December 31, crews will again collect trash for both Wednesday and Thursday routes. There will be no trash pickup on Thursday, January 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and place bins curbside on the appropriate dates to ensure service.