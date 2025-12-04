Daviess Community Hospital has announced Tanisha Chamberlain, FNP-C, will be joining their hospitalist team.

Born and raised in Montgomery, Indiana, Chamberlain is no stranger to the Daviess County community. Now, as a board-certified family nurse practitioner, she brings an understanding of rural healthcare needs and over a decade of experience in critical care to her new role, caring for hospitalized patients at DCH.

Chamberlain earned her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner from Northern Kentucky University and completed her undergraduate nursing degrees at Purdue University Northwest and Vincennes University.

Her clinical career spans trauma and intensive care settings, including roles in surgical, medical/surgical, and trauma ICUs at Ascension St. Vincent and Deaconess Health System. Before joining DCH, she also served as a nurse practitioner at SWDC Medical Associates.

Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Chamberlain maintains active credentials in Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).

Chamberlain lives in Montgomery with her husband, Joe, and their three young children: Hudson, 7; Merritt, 5; and Myles, 3. Whether she’s cheering on her kids at sporting events or testing out new recipes in the kitchen, she cherishes time spent with her family.

To learn more about the hospitalist team at Daviess Community Hospital, visit dchosp.org.