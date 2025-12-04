Rita M. Dall, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Rita was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on August 13, 1932, to Carl and Marie (Bleemel) Durcholz. She married Art Dall on October 16, 1954, in St Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

She was an Ireland High School graduate. She went on to receive her associates degree from VUJC.

She retired from General Electric and later Old National Bank.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, St. Anne Society, Christian Mothers, and a life member of the VUJC Alumni.

Rita enjoyed golf, bowling, cards, quilting, volunteering, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Art Dall, Jasper; daughter, Linda (Cliff) Mauder, Jasper, six grandchildren: Melissa Cushman, Zach (Taryn) Mauder, Jenna (Matthew) Moser, Tyler Cushman, Leah (Tyler) Haas, and Dr. Emily Cushman, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way: Ava and Ella Moser, Sam, Mason, and Cody Haas, and Rolen and Payson Mauder, two sisters: Dorothy “Dottie” (Ron) Mack, Ruth (Alan) Small, and one brother, Edward Durcholz.

She is preceded in death by one son, Allen Dall, four sisters: Angeline Schwoeppe, Mary Lou Lechner, Joann Lechner and Rosalee Cole, three brothers: Charles, Richard, and Cletus Durcholz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita M. Dall will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

