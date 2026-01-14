The Daviess Community Hospital Auxiliary has elected its Executive Board to serve a two-year term beginning in 2026, continuing a long-standing tradition of volunteer leadership and service in support of the hospital, its patients and their families.

The Executive Board officers for 2026 include Ed Zipperle, president; Betty Andis, vice president; Rick Grannan, treasurer; and Peg Neidigh, secretary. Executive Board officers are elected by Auxiliary members, while additional board members are appointed to support key operational and service functions.

The announcement followed the Auxiliary’s Christmas luncheon held Dec. 9, 2025, at the Kiwanis Cabin, where members gathered to celebrate the season, reflect on the year’s service and formally install new leadership. The event highlighted the close-knit culture and commitment to service that define the Auxiliary’s role within DCH.

During the luncheon, outgoing President Pat Brochin welcomed members and guests, including honored guest Vickie Padgett, a former DCH employee. Prayer was offered by Donna Gaines, and Ed Zipperle led the Pledge of Allegiance. Members also took time to check on inactive volunteers, signing Christmas cards and sharing updates, underscoring the Auxiliary’s culture of care and connection.

The installation of officers for the 2026–2027 term was conducted by Heather Stone, DCH Auxiliary liaison. In addition to the Executive Board officers, trustees installed included Mark Brochin, Ruth Collison and Phyllis Alford. The luncheon also included lighthearted fellowship, a holiday word game, door prizes and recognition of December birthdays, reflecting the sense of camaraderie among members.

“I am honored to serve as president and to work alongside such a dedicated group of volunteers,” said Ed Zipperle, incoming Auxiliary president. “The DCH Auxiliary has a long history of supporting the hospital in meaningful ways. Our members give their time, their talents and their hearts, and I look forward to building on that legacy as we continue to serve patients, families and staff.”

The Auxiliary supports DCH through volunteer service and fundraising efforts that enhance patient comfort and the overall hospital experience. Members often serve as the first point of contact for patients and visitors, helping create a welcoming, compassionate environment throughout the hospital.

The DCH Auxiliary is always seeking adults 18 years and older who are interested in giving back to the community through service at the hospital. Applications are available at the hospital’s information desk or by calling (812) 254-2760.