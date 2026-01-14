Indiana State Police arrested an Owensville man Tuesday night after troopers responded to a report of a bicycle being thrown into traffic along Interstate 64 near English.

According to authorities, Trooper Nathan Teusch and Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy were dispatched to I-64 for a complaint involving a person throwing a bicycle at passing vehicles. Around 9:48 p.m., Trooper Teusch located 38-year-old Jayden Ditterline near the 86-mile marker with a bicycle.

Investigators say Ditterline told troopers he had run out of gas earlier and ended up riding his bicycle along the interstate. Troopers determined Ditterline intentionally threw the bicycle into traffic after becoming frustrated when no one stopped to assist him.

While speaking with Ditterline, Trooper Teusch observed signs of impairment. Ditterline was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test before being arrested.

Ditterline was then taken to the Crawford County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

He is facing the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Public Intoxication – Class C Misdemeanor

Trooper Nathan Teusch was the arresting officer, with assistance from Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.