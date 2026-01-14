Indiana Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder

Indiana Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) issued the following statement today after State Senator J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) announced he will not seek re-election:

“Sen. J.D. Ford has been one of the most thoughtful, principled and transparent leaders to serve in the Indiana Senate, and his impact on Hoosiers will be felt long after his time in office,” Yoder said. “For the past eight years, J.D. has worked to peel back the layers of government and invite people in, giving his constituents a clear, honest look at how decisions are made and how power should serve the public.”

First elected in 2018, Ford represented communities across central Indiana and quickly became known for his hands-on approach to public service and his commitment to accessibility and accountability. Throughout his time in the Senate, he consistently prioritized listening to constituents and bringing their concerns directly into the legislative process.

Sen. J.D. Ford

Yoder highlighted Ford’s leadership on issues affecting students and families, including his advocacy for student mental health, education policy and fair and free elections.

“J.D. never lost sight of who government is supposed to work for,” Yoder said. “Whether he was standing up for students’ mental health, protecting the integrity of our elections or asking tough questions in committee rooms, he led with courage, empathy and integrity.”

Ford also served in key leadership roles within the Senate Democratic Caucus and on several major committees, boards, and commissions, including Elections, Family and Children Services, Homeland Security and Transportation, Veterans Affairs and the Military, Health and Provider Services, Education and Career Development, Commerce and Technology, Utilities and Ethics. In each role, he was known for his preparation, his willingness to challenge the status quo and his focus on practical solutions that put Hoosiers first.