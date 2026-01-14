Indiana 211 is reminding Hoosiers that during the winter weather season they’re able to help you find warming centers open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay.

There are multiple ways to connect with up-to-date information on warming center locations and hours in your area including:

Calling 2-1-1 or 1-866-211-9966, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM to speak with a Community Navigator

Texting your ZIP Code to 898-211, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM to receive a list of locations in your area

Search for warming centers in the 211 database online at IN211.org

To report or add a warming center to the Indiana 211 database, contact Indiana 211’s resource team by email at in211database@fssa.in.gov.