State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) is asking residents of Senate District 48 to take part in an online survey to share their views on issues that could be addressed during the 2026 Indiana legislative session.

The survey allows constituents to provide feedback on topics such as illegal immigration, government spending, and protecting children in Indiana. Schmitt says the responses will help him better understand local priorities and guide his work at the Statehouse.

The survey is available online at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Schmitt.

Senate District 48 includes all of Crawford, Dubois, Gibson, Perry, Pike, and Spencer counties in southwest Indiana. Residents can confirm their legislative districts by visiting iga.in.gov/information/find-legislators.

Schmitt also encourages constituents to reach out with questions or comments. He can be contacted through the online “Contact Me” form at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Schmitt or by phone at 800-382-9467.