Forest landowners and community members are invited to take part in a forestry roundtable discussion hosted by Let the Sun Shine In–Indiana on Thursday, February 5, at Schwartz Family Restaurant in Eckerty.

The casual evening event will bring together forest owners, professional foresters, and others interested in woodland management to share experiences and discuss common challenges. Topics may include timber harvesting decisions, wildlife management such as deer and turkey populations, and overall forest health. Participants are encouraged to share what has worked well on their land and learn from the experiences of others.

The roundtable will run from 5 to 8 p.m. EST, with introductions beginning at approximately 5:15 p.m. and discussion concluding shortly after 7:30 p.m. Attendees may arrive any time after 4:30 p.m. EST. Participants are responsible for purchasing their own food and beverages and are asked to bring their meals to the restaurant’s back room.

Schwartz Family Restaurant is located at 6738 W. Governors Trace on the west side of State Road 37, north of the interstate, in Eckerty.

Registration is requested by Wednesday, February 4, to help the restaurant plan. Those interested can contact Judi Brown, Let the Sun Shine In Coordinator, at 812-631-4904 or by email at JBrown@abcbirds.org