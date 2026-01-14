Eddie Joe Kapp, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Serenity Springs in Jasper, Indiana.

Ed was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 8, 1936, to Elmer and Ida (Tredway) Kapp. He married Carol J. Bohnert on September 20, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1955 graduate of Jasper High School, where he played basketball and football, and ran cross country.

He was employed by North American Products and Acme Metal. Upon retirement, he worked as a Courier for German American Bank for 10 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper K of C; he was a life member of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation. He and his wife were volunteers for Tri-Cap, including working at the Community Food Bank and for Backpack Buddies.

He had a unique talent with woodworking on which he could make just about anything he set his mind to. He always said, “he was a jack-of-all trades, but a master of none.”

Eddie enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing golf, taking bus trips, and playing cards.

Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Carol Kapp, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Debbie (Doug) Kanet, Newburgh, IN, Cindy (John) Hoffman, Birdseye, IN, three grandchildren, Zach Kanet, Sarah Kanet, Jim Gregory, one brother, Terry (Diane) Kapp, Branchville, IN, and one nephew, Jason Kapp.

Preceding him in death are his parents, an infant son, Timothy Kapp, one sister, Hilma Kapp, who died during childhood, and a nephew, Jody Kapp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eddie Joe Kapp will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.