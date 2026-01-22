Latest News

Green Thumb Landscaping & Garden Center, INC Celebrating 50 Years with Customer Appreciation Events Brother Evagrius Allison Professes Temporary Vows at Saint Meinrad Local Industries and Schools Asked to Cut Natural Gas Consumption Ahead of Frigid Forecast Laura Grammer ATHENA Display Unveiled at Dubois County Museum Town of Holland Urges Residents to Avoid Street Parking Ahead of Snow

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Green Thumb Landscaping & Garden Center, INC will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Jasper Green Thumb.

The event is open to the public and will include giveaways, cookies and refreshments, discounts, and more. They will also be celebrating on Saturday, February 28th for those who can’t make it to the event on Friday.

Founded in 1976 by sisters Birnie and Margie Jeffries, the company has spent five decades helping families and businesses in Dubois and surrounding counties create beautiful landscapes, meaningful floral moments, and thriving gardens.

Throughout 2026 they will also feature monthly specials on cut flowers, landscaping, and bulk mulch. For more details, keep an eye on their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post