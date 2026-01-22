To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Green Thumb Landscaping & Garden Center, INC will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Jasper Green Thumb.

The event is open to the public and will include giveaways, cookies and refreshments, discounts, and more. They will also be celebrating on Saturday, February 28th for those who can’t make it to the event on Friday.

Founded in 1976 by sisters Birnie and Margie Jeffries, the company has spent five decades helping families and businesses in Dubois and surrounding counties create beautiful landscapes, meaningful floral moments, and thriving gardens.

Throughout 2026 they will also feature monthly specials on cut flowers, landscaping, and bulk mulch. For more details, keep an eye on their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.