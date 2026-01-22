The Indiana FFA and Indiana Farm Bureau brought young leaders, educators, and agricultural advocates to the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday, January 21st for the 2026 Advocacy Day. The annual event connected FFA members and Farm Bureau volunteers with lawmakers to discuss issues shaping Indiana agriculture and rural communities.

More than 100 FFA students from across the state participated in legislative visits, policy discussions, and leadership activities designed to strengthen their understanding of civic engagement. The event featured keynote remarks from Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Participants met with legislative members and toured the Statehouse. The day concluded with a three-person panel featuring Jeanette Merritt, Indiana Pork director of communications; Hannah Gee, Indiana Beef education and industry relations director; and Katie Nelson, Indiana Farm Bureau executive director of public policy. The panel focused on the importance of agricultural education, volunteer efforts to teach young children about agriculture and the value of engaging with local government leaders.