Novice Douglas Allison recently professed his temporary vows as a Benedictine monk in a ceremony on January 20th, 2026, at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, after completing his novitiate: a year of prayer and study of the Benedictine way of life.

As is the custom during the profession of vows, he chose a religious name; making Novice Douglas now Brother Evagrius.

Temporary vows are typically for three years; offering a continuing opportunity for the monk and the monastic community to determine whether monastic life is the right vocation for the individual.

Brother Evagrius, 25, is a native of Perrysburg, OH, where he was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He attended St. Francis de Sales School in Toledo, OH, and in 2023 he graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.

Before entering the monastery, he organized and helped provide communion for homebound individuals for over 10 years and worked for the Ohio Auditor of the State. Brother Evagrius currently serves as master of ceremonies IV in the Archabbey Church.