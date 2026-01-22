Latest News

With falling temperatures expected over the upcoming weekend and into early next week, the Jasper Municipal Gas Department is asking local industries and schools to help reduce natural gas consumption wherever possible.

Officials say the request is precautionary and not considered an emergency. However, with colder weather in the forecast, any reduction in usage can help ease demand and protect the overall cost of the city’s gas supply.

The department encourages facilities to cut back by any means available, noting that small adjustments across the community can make a difference during periods of extreme cold.

For more information, residents can contact the Jasper Municipal Gas Department at 812-482-5252.

On By Joey Rehl

