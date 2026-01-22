The ATHENA Leadership Award is a prestigious honor presented annually by the Rotary Club of Dubois County, recognizing women whose leadership, service, and commitment have made a lasting impact on the community. On January 21, 2026, the Rotary Club of Dubois County proudly unveiled Laura Grammer’s permanent display in the ATHENA exhibit at the Dubois County Museum.

Laura was named the 2025 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient on September 17 at the Club’s 13th annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet. Her display now joins those of past honorees, collectively celebrating the remarkable women who have shaped Dubois County through leadership, service, and advocacy. Previous recipients include Jane Chappell (2012), Brenda Stallings (2013), Kathy Tretter (2014), Nancy Eckerle (2015), Connie Nass (2016), Tonya Heim (2017), Kim Messmer (2018), Dr. Tracy Lorey (2019), Kelly Clauss (2021), Rossina Sandoval Monsavais (2022), Sister Rose Mary Rexing (2023), and Jodi Routson (2024). The exhibit also features a complete listing of all ATHENA finalists.

ATHENA International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, developing, and honoring women leaders. The program identifies eight key attributes that reflect women’s contributions to leadership: Authentic Self, Relationships, Giving Back, Collaboration, Courageous Acts, Learning, Fierce Advocacy, and Celebration & Joy. These qualities, combined with traditional leadership strengths such as risk-taking, assertiveness, and perseverance, define the ATHENA model of leadership for the 21st century.

Laura Grammer exemplifies these attributes through a lifetime of professional excellence and community service. A dynamic leader, entrepreneur, and advocate, Laura’s roots in Dubois County run deep. From washing trucks at her family’s business, Ackerman Oil, to helping lead and expand a multi-location chain of convenience stores, she has built a career grounded in hard work, innovation, and empowering others—particularly women.

After earning degrees in Data Processing and Mathematics and obtaining her teaching license, Laura began her career at Kimball International, where she introduced executives to emerging IT systems and trained leaders in creative problem-solving. She later returned to Ackerman Oil, working alongside her husband Paul to modernize operations, introduce new food service concepts, and establish a Certified Manager program that opened doors for employees seeking long-term career growth. Her belief in second chances and structured support helped countless individuals—especially single mothers—find confidence, stability, and success.

Laura’s influence extends well beyond the workplace. She has played a key role in revitalizing local traditions and initiatives, including reintroducing German Flair to the Jasper Strassenfest, helping establish the Glockenspiel and May Pole, and guiding strategic planning for the Jasper German Club. She has coached youth sports, organized neighborhood events, served on the Vincennes University Foundation Board, taught religion classes at St. Mary’s Church, and brought creativity to community fundraisers such as the JHS Band Burger Bash and the Popcorn Colonel campaign.

Known for her thoughtful planning, tireless work ethic, and hands-on leadership style, Laura leads by example—whether mentoring young women, supporting coworkers, or stepping in wherever help is needed. Her generosity often happens quietly, through acts of kindness and support that reflect her deep care for people and community.

The ATHENA recipient is invited to choose a quote of their choice to display on their plaque. Laura chose this insightful quip from Winnie the Pooh: You are Braver than you Believe, Stronger than you Seem and Smarter than you Think.

“Laura Grammer represents the very heart of ATHENA leadership,” said Manda Combs, ATHENA Award Banquet Chair. “Her lifelong commitment to Dubois County, her passion for lifting others up, and her unwavering service to this community make her an incredibly deserving honoree. We are proud to recognize Laura and share her story through this permanent display.”

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award. The Rotary Club of Dubois County encourages community members to nominate a woman who lives and/or works in Dubois County and is making a meaningful difference. Nomination applications are available at www.duboiscountyrotary.com and are due May 1, 2026.

The 2026 ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet will be held in September 2026, at the Huntingburg Event Center. Information regarding the event, keynote speaker, and sponsorship opportunities will be distributed early in 2026. For the latest updates, follow the Rotary Club of Dubois County on Facebook or visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com.

About the Dubois County Museum

The Dubois County Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays. Located at 2704 N. Newton Street (US 231) in Jasper, the museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of Dubois County. Operations are supported through memberships, admissions, donations, and community support. For more information, call (812) 634-7733 or visit www.duboiscountymuseum.org.