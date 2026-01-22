With snow predicted this weekend, the Town of Holland is asking residents to help make snow removal easier by avoiding parking on streets whenever possible. Town officials say fewer vehicles in the roadway allows plow crews to clear streets more efficiently and safely.

Residents who live along Main Street are also being reminded to park on the north side of Main Street. The town says it will not be responsible for digging out vehicles that are parked on the incorrect side.

Town leaders are encouraging everyone to stay safe during the winter weather and to remain mindful of workers who will be out clearing roads throughout the weekend.