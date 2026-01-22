Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools has been awarded a $55,000 Career Coaching Grant through the Indiana Department of Education, bringing new support aimed at helping students better prepare for life after graduation.

The funding is part of a statewide effort that is distributing $15 million to 21 organizations across Indiana to increase access to career coaching services and comprehensive resources for students. The goal is to help students explore career options, understand training and education pathways, and make more informed decisions about what comes next after high school.

The grant program aligns with Senate Enrolled Act 365 – 2025, which directed IDOE to award funding to eligible entities through the career coaching grant fund. State leaders say the initiative is focused on building a more consistent system of career navigation, giving students individualized guidance that connects their interests and skills with future opportunities.

This year’s grant cycle drew strong interest from across the state. IDOE reports the 2025 round saw a 37 percent increase in applicants compared to the previous cycle, with more than $45 million in total funding requests. With less funding available than in previous years due to budget constraints, IDOE selected recipients with the intent of reaching as many counties as possible.

Grantees were chosen based on their ability to deliver innovative and high-quality career coaching not currently available in the schools they plan to serve, along with their potential to create measurable impact for students.

The current grant period will run through June 30, 2027.