Arthur G. “Art” Dall, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 12, 2026, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

He was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on November 29, 1929, to Anton and Johanna (Verkamp) Dall. He married his wife of 71 years, Rita Durcholz on October 16, 1954, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2025.

Art was a graduate of Huntingburg High School.

He was a United States Army veteran, who served during the Korean War. As a proud veteran, one of his proudest moments was participating in the EVV5 Honor Flight. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #673 and the American Legion Post #147, where he also served as a member of the Honor Guard for both organizations.

He retired as Vice President of Sales from North American Products Corp. in Jasper after 37 years of service, and then continued to work part-time for an additional 10 years.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, where he was a past lector. Both he and his wife Rita received the Simon Brute Award. He was also a member of the Ireland Lions Club, where he served as a past President and the Ireland Knights of Columbus Council 5581, where he served as past Grand Knight, as well as a District Deputy for six years.

He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing, volunteering, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Linda (Cliff) Mauder, Jasper, six grandchildren, Melissa Cushman, Zach (Taryn) Mauder, Jenna (Matthew) Moser, Tyler Cushman, Leah (Tyler) Haas, and Dr. Emily Cushman, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way, Ava and Ella Moser, Sam, Mason, and Cody Haas, and Rolen and Payson Mauder, two sisters, Catherine Wendholt, Jasper, IN, Mildred Hoffmann, Austin, Texas, one brother, Norbert Dall, Ferdinand, IN, many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, is one son, Allen Dall, and six sisters, Rose Mary Kerstiens, Sr. Mary Roman Dall OSB, Clara Mae Hackman, Irma Lujan, and two in infancy Alberta and Rita Ann Dall, and one brother, Robert Dall.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Arthur G. “Art” Dall will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

