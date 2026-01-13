One of country music’s most powerful and uncompromising voices is headed to Southern Indiana’s most scenic live music destination. AARON LEWIS & THE STATELINERS, 2026 AMERICAN TOUR, will hit the stage at Castle Knoll Amphitheater on Friday, July 10, 2026, delivering an unforgettable night of raw, authentic country music beneath the stars on the venue’s historic hillside. Gates open at 6:00 PM, and the show begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Set against the rolling landscape of the French Lick/Paoli area, Castle Knoll Amphitheater is known for its intimate setting, natural acoustics, and unforgettable sunsets, creating the perfect backdrop for an artist whose music is rooted in truth, storytelling, and emotional connection.

Ticket Information

Artist & Venue Presale:

Wednesday, January 14 at 10:00 AM ET through Thursday, January 15 at 10:00 PM ET

👉 Sign up at CKAmp.com to receive the presale password

Friday, January 16 at 10:00 AM Eastern

Tickets will be available at CKAmp.com and ETIX.com.

Aaron Lewis

About Aaron Lewis

Vermont-born singer, songwriter, and powerhouse performer AARON LEWIS first rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of STAIND, the early-2000s hard rock band known for blending emotional depth with muscular intensity. While STAIND remains active, Lewis’ creative evolution led him to embrace his country roots, launching a second, equally successful chapter of his career.

His solo country journey includes two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts with TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER(2016), a Platinum-certified collaboration with George Jones and Charlie Daniels on “Country Boy,” and a Gold-certified Billboard No. 1 hit, “Am I The Only One,” in 2021. Lewis’ 2022 release FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS became the best-selling country album in America, further cementing his place as one of the genre’s most authentic voices.

Never one to chase trends or statistics, Lewis writes and sings to speak his truth. His latest album, THE HILL (2024), continues that tradition, delivering deeply personal songs that resonate regardless of genre labels.

A Word from the Promoter

“Aaron Lewis is an artist who connects on a real, emotional level with his audience, and Castle Knoll Amphitheater is a place built for exactly that kind of experience,” said Heath Eric, President & CEO of The Eric Group, venue management and promoter. “There’s something special about watching the sun set from this historic hillside, and the moon rise behind it, while an artist like Aaron Lewis delivers songs that mean something. This will be a powerful night for Southern Indiana music fans.”

New for 2026: Expanded Ticket Options & Guest Experience

New for the 2026 season, Castle Knoll Amphitheater will offer multiple ticket tiers designed to enhance the fan experience while preserving the venue’s intimate, under-the-stars atmosphere:

Gold Circle Reserved Tables (two sections with added capacity for 2026)

(two sections with added capacity for 2026) VIP General Admission (GA)

Standard General Admission (GA)

–Gold Circle Reserved Tables include four seats per table, access to the PIT area closest to the stage, and convenient access to restrooms and concessions. Tables are sold as full tables only (four seats per table). Chairs are provided in this section; outside chairs are not permitted.

–VIP General Admission includes access to the PIT area closest to the stage.

–Standard General Admission offers hillside and lawn seating throughout the venue.

–ADA seating is available.

VIP and Standard General Admission ticket holders may bring small folding chairs and/or blankets. For complete details, guests are encouraged to review the FAQ and Policies sections at CKAmp.com.

Destination Venue in the Heart of Southern Indiana

Castle Knoll Amphitheater is conveniently located between French Lick and Paoli, Indiana, at 4809 US Highway 150 in Paoli, Indiana. The venue sits just minutes from popular regional attractions, including Wilstem Wildlife Park, Big Splash Adventure, and Shotz Lazer Tag & Mini Golf, and is also near multiple world-class golf courses and the historic French Lick Resort—making it an ideal destination for weekend getaways and family vacations.

This ongoing venue development project continues to create significant opportunities to increase tourism throughout Orange County and Indiana, offering guests the chance to enjoy outdoor concerts, shows, and special events on the grounds of an iconic Southern Indiana landmark.

About Castle Knoll Amphitheater

Located in the heart of the French Lick / Paoli region, Castle Knoll Amphitheater is a premier outdoor concert venue celebrated for its historic hillside setting, welcoming hospitality, and under-the-stars concert experience. The venue hosts nationally touring artists across multiple genres while offering fans an up-close, relaxed, and scenic environment unlike any other in the Midwest.

For tickets, presale access, and full event details, visit CKAmp.com.