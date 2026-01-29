On Monday, January 20, the Perry County Commissioners voted to authorize litigation involving the Perry County Development Corporation (“PCDC”). The motion was introduced and approved as a brief agenda item and referenced contractual, fiduciary, and statutory matters related to agreements from 2022, 2023, and 2024. No additional explanation was provided during the meeting.

Given the limited information, PCDC believes it is important to provide clarity about the organization’s work and impact during the years referenced.

For 35 years, PCDC has served Perry County as a professional economic development organization delivering measurable results. Throughout the period referenced in the Commissioners’ motion, PCDC carried out ongoing employer support, workforce development, and talent attraction efforts across the county. In 2024 alone, that work included supporting more than 120 local employers, connecting over 700 students to career pathways, advising 14 entrepreneurs, and welcoming 24 new families through the MakeMyMove program.

the MakeMyMove initiative alone generated more than $3.4 million in new economic activity and approximately $140,000, in annual local tax revenue, while helping earn Perry County national recognition, as one of America’s Most Welcoming Places in 2024.

In addition, PCDC has helped secure more than $3 million in READI funding from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, supporting housing, workforce, and quality-of-life projects that are expected to generate more than $17 million in additional private investment across Perry County.

PCDC’s work during this period was carried out pursuant to its agreements and in collaboration with a wide range of local employers, educators, municipal partners, and community organizations who have directly benefited from and participated in these efforts. While the Perry County Commissioners did not renew PCDC’s contract in 2025, PCDC continues to carry out its mission in collaboration with its clients, partners and community stakeholders.

PCDC stands firmly behind the integrity of its work, the professionalism of its leadership, and the documented impact the organization has delivered over more than three decades. While they cannot comment on the specifics of possible litigation, they are confident in their record, continue to work in good faith with Perry County and (if necessary) will stand by their record in any litigation.

Litigation carries real costs– not only financial, but in time, focus, and public trust. Even so, PCDC remains committed to its mission.

As this matter proceeds through appropriate legal channels, PCDC will continue doing what it has always done: supporting local businesses, preparing students for careers, welcoming new residents, and working every ady to strengthen Perry County’s future.