The Hoosier National Forest is hiring seasonal employees for the upcoming recreation season and is encouraging local residents to apply.

The Hoosier National Forest is recruiting for a variety of roles, including:

Recreation and visitor services

Trail and facility maintenance

These positions are in addition to seasonal fire hire events, which are already underway.

Applicants can view open job announcements and submit applications through USAJOBS.gov beginning February 20th, 2026.

Application periods, qualifications, and start dates vary by position, and applicants are encouraged to review job announcements carefully for deadlines and required materials.

To learn more about Forest Service careers, benefits, and upcoming hiring events, visit fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/careers.