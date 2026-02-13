Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has named Deanna Linne Banking Center Manager of the Orange County Banking Centers.

Deanna began her banking career with Springs Valley in 2020 as a Universal Banker and was named Banking Center Manager of the Valley Banking Center in April of 2024.

Deanna graduated from the University of Phoenix with an associate degree in Healthcare Administration. She is the Treasurer at St John’s Lutheran Church Dubois Crossroads. She enjoys spending time with her family and her puppies, hiking, and reading.

Deanna can be reached at 812-936-5624 or dlinne@svbt.bank.