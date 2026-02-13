The Dubois County Health Department has announced an upcoming beginner gardening class, “From Soil to Harvest: Vegetable Gardening for Beginners“, scheduled for Mid-March 2026.

Two sessions of the class will be held at the Dubois County Health Department, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper, on:

March 12th from 6 to 7 PM

March 13th from 1 to 2 PM

This educational class is designed to help community members learn the fundamentals of starting and maintaining a successful vegetable garden. Topics will include selecting the proper garden location, choosing beginner-friendly vegetables, basic garden maintenance, and tips for a productive growing season.

Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance, as well as receive a variety of seed packets to help them get started with their own gardens at home.

The class is open to Dubois County residents ages 10 and up and registration is required. Participants are asked to register for only one session to allow as many residents as possible the opportunity to attend since spots are limited.

To reserve your spot, visit duboiscountyin.org or call 812-481-7050. For additional information, contact Mary Peters at mrpeters@duboiscountyin.org.