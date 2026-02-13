The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Law Enforcement is currently seeking highly motivated, outdoor-centered individuals to fill Indiana Conservation Officer (ICO) positions across the state.

Conservation officers comprise Indiana’s oldest state law enforcement agency and ICOs are fully recognized Indiana police officers who enforce and uphold all DNR rules and regulations as well as all other Indiana state laws. ICOs spend most of their time on the job enforcing fishing and hunting regulations, conducting marine boat patrol on Indiana’s waterways, and patrolling DNR properties to keep them safe and family friendly.

In addition to traditional law enforcement work, ICOs also engage in specialty areas, including scuba, K-9, search and rescue, swift water rescue, and many more.

Anyone interested should first visit the “Become a Conservation Officer” page on their website and complete the pre-screening test under the “Apply” link. Successful completion of the pre-screening test will automatically enter applicants into the hiring process. Individuals will then be notified of the next process phase as it becomes available.

To be qualified to pass the pre-screening test, you must be a United States citizen and be 21 years old by October 30th, 2026. You also must be able to pass the new Physical Agility Test, which is the new fitness standard for all Law Enforcement in the state starting August 1st, 2026. The “Become a Conservation Officer” page also contains a video demonstrating the Physical Agility Test, course diagram, and testing protocols.