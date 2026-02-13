The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office has provided an update on a cold case dating back to 1987 involving an infant found deceased at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. After nearly four decades, investigators have confirmed the identity of the child previously known as “Baby Doe,” made possible through advances in DNA technology and investigative genealogy.

Prosecutor Beth Schroeder stated that criminal charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter were previously filed against the child’s biological mother, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident. The identification of the infant marks a significant development in the case and allows the child to be remembered with dignity by the community.

Officials noted that the investigation was the result of persistent work by the Indiana State Police Cold Case Unit and emphasized that the case has always centered on honoring the life of the child while pursuing justice. Authorities also acknowledged that the pregnancy was unintended and that the defendant was a minor, underscoring the complex and difficult circumstances surrounding the case.

While the seriousness of the charges reflects the loss of life, the prosecutor’s office emphasized the importance of balancing accountability with compassion, particularly given the age and situation of those involved at the time. Officials expressed hope that identifying the child brings some measure of peace to the community as the judicial process continues.

Out of respect for privacy and ongoing legal proceedings, no additional details are being released at this time. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.