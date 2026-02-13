Jerry L. Breeding, age 86, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at home surrounded by family.

Jerry was born in Muncie, Indiana, on July 17, 1939, to Delma and Phyllis (Tuttle) Breeding. He married Linda Schraner on August 9, 1984.

He was a 1958 graduate of Dubois High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served as a Paratrooper for three years in the 101st Airborne Division, and served for eight years in the National Guard.

After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he worked a series of jobs for various businesses, including Wabash Valley Produce, Purdue Forage Farm, Clarmount Trucking, and Seifert Construction.

Jerry was then the Town Marshall for three years, prior to attending the police academy. After graduating from the academy he joined the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, working on the department for 32 years in total. He retired as Sheriff, after serving for two terms.

He was a member of the Free Masons.

He enjoyed woodworking, restoring old vehicles, gardening, landscaping, and tinkering in his garage; he could always be found working on a different project. He also loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Breeding, Dubois, IN, two daughters, Pamela Linne, Dubois, IN, and Staci (Terry) Neukam, Dubois, IN, nine grandchildren, Jason (Casey) Breeding, Lori Goen, Devin Shawn Breeding, Heather Breeding, Amber Linne, Whitney (Austin) Anderson, Dakota Linne, Khesha Neukam, and Zachary (Haley) Neukam,11 great grandchildren, one brother, Phillip Breeding, Eaton, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one son, Scott Breeding and three brothers, Michael, Dennis, and Bruce Breeding.

A funeral service for Jerry Lee Breeding will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial at a later date. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military rites at the funeral home after the service.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

