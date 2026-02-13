SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced its 2025 fourth quarter unaudited earnings were $2.00 million or $1.82 earnings per share (EPS), a 52.94% increase over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis.

This fourth quarter 2025 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.24%, compared to the same prior year period ROAA of 0.83%.

SVB&T Corporation also announced that its Board of Directors have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of the Corporation’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

The dividend declared is a 21.74% annualized increase over the total dividend declared for the 2025 fiscal year.

To read the full 2025 fourth quarter report, visit: svbt.bank/About-SVBT/Insights/svbt-corporation-parent-company-of-springs-valley-bank-trust-company-reports-2025-fourth-quarter-and-annual-earnings-and-declares-quarterly-dividend.