The Southridge HS & MS Music Department has announced it will host its 12th annual Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, March 7th, from 10am-5pm.

For one day only, the Southridge Middle School Gym will be transformed into a full mattress showroom, where every purchase made at the event benefits the Southridge HS & MS Music Department.

Shoppers will find 28 different mattress styles to try, available in all sizes and price ranges. The sale will also feature adjustable bases, luxury pillows, premium sheets, and mattress protectors.

Top brands such as Purple, Therapedic, Southerland, and more will be available, and all products come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will arrive within 2–3 weeks. Delivery is also available.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/809004821924420, contact by email tasha@cfsholdings.net or call 812-305-2017.

Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS), the company behind The Mattress Fundraiser, introduced this innovative program in Cleveland, Ohio in 2005. Today, CFS operates nearly 80 locations and partners with more than 3,000 schools nationwide. This unique model has already returned over $70 million to schools, helping programs like the Southridge HS & MS Music Department raise thousands of dollars in just one day. To learn more about their Mattress Fundraisers work, visit: https://vimeo.com/637591323.