As the Indiana primary election approaches, election officials are reminding voters that Indiana operates under a partisan primary system, which requires each voter to choose a party ballot when casting their vote.

On primary election day, voters will be asked to select either a Republican ballot or a Democratic ballot. This choice determines which candidates will appear on the voter’s ballot. Voters may only select candidates from the party whose ballot they choose.

Indiana’s primary system is often referred to as a “semi-open” primary. While voters do not formally register with a political party, they must indicate their party preference at the time of voting. By selecting a party ballot, voters affirm their intention to support that party’s candidates in the primary election and then also in the general election in the fall.

Election officials emphasize that:

Voters may choose either party’s ballot, regardless of past voting history.

Only one-party ballot may be selected per election.

The selection is public record as part of the voting process.

“This system allows voters to have a direct voice in choosing their party’s candidates for the general election,” said Amy L. Kippenbrock. “We encourage all eligible voters to understand their options and participate in the primary.”

Voters are encouraged to review their polling location, hours of operation, and identification requirements ahead of election day. Early voting options begin on April 7, 2026. Any Dubois County voter may go to any open polling location to cast their ballot, whether early voting or election day.

For more information about voting in the Indiana primary, including polling locations and sample ballots, voters should visit, www.indianavoters.com.