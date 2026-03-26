Seufert Construction, founded in 1870 in Ferdinand, has been named to the Associated Builders and Contractors 2026 Top Performers list, earning national recognition for its work in the construction industry.

The designation highlights companies that demonstrate strong performance in safety, quality, workforce development, and project excellence.

Seufert Construction has also maintained its status as an Accredited Quality Contractor since 2022, a distinction awarded to companies that uphold high standards in safety, employee development, and community relations.

In 2025, the company further built on its reputation by earning an Excellence in Construction Award of Merit from Associated Builders and Contractors for a locally completed project.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national trade association representing the construction industry, with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members across the country.

Company leadership says the recognition reflects a continued commitment to quality craftsmanship, strong client relationships, and ongoing improvement as the organization moves forward.