Daviess Community Hospital has secured relocation grants through Choose Southern Indiana, a regional workforce development initiative, to support the recruitment of newly hired healthcare professionals—strengthening the hospital’s ability to attract and retain talent while continuing to meet the healthcare needs of the community.

The program provides up to $5,000 in relocation assistance for individuals who recently graduated from an Indiana educational institution and relocate to eligible Southern Indiana counties.

One of the incentives will support Rachel Miller, an ultrasound technologist who began employment at Daviess Community Hospital at the end of February. Miller recently relocated from Kearney, Nebraska, and met the program’s eligibility requirements. The grant is paid in two installments—half at the time of relocation and the other half after one year of employment and living in the region—and includes a two-year employment commitment, with repayment required if that commitment is not fulfilled.

DCH also secured a relocation grant through the program for Maggie L. Burks, MA, CF-SLP, a speech-language pathologist who joined the CORE Center at Daviess Community Hospital in August. Burks relocated to the region from Muncie, Indiana, bringing her expertise in speech-language pathology to support patients receiving rehabilitation services.

“These grants are a meaningful win for both recruitment and retention,” said Kym Mavronicles, MSML, SHRM-CP, QCP, SOLC, PMEC, RAC-CT, PTA, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, director of human resources at Daviess Community Hospital. “Programs like Choose Southern Indiana allow us to remain competitive in attracting highly skilled professionals while being fiscally responsible.”

Choose Southern Indiana works with employers across the region to support workforce growth by encouraging graduates to live and work in Southern Indiana communities. By offsetting relocation costs and reinforcing employment commitments, the program helps employers like DCH strengthen staffing stability in critical healthcare roles.

Hospital leaders say the grant aligns with DCH’s broader strategic focus on workforce development, service excellence, and access to high-quality care close to home.

“Recruiting talented professionals like Rachel and Maggie ensures we can continue delivering reliable, compassionate care to our patients,” Mavronicles said. “This investment supports not only our employees, but the long-term health of the communities we serve.”

Daviess Community Hospital continues to pursue innovative recruitment strategies and regional collaborations to support its growing workforce and sustain high standards of patient care.

For more information about the Choose Southern Indiana program, visit www.choosesouthernindiana.com. For more information about career opportunities at DCH, visit www.dchosp.org/careers.