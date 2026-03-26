The Jasper Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement efforts in the coming weeks as part of a statewide initiative aimed at improving roadway safety.

The enforcement campaign is funded through a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and will focus on reducing dangerous driving behaviors, including speeding, impaired driving, and failure to wear seat belts. Officers will conduct additional patrols throughout the city, with an emphasis on high-traffic areas and locations where crashes are more likely to occur.

Officials say speeding continues to be one of the leading contributors to serious and fatal crashes across Indiana. By increasing visible patrols and proactive enforcement, the department aims to encourage drivers to slow down and make safer choices behind the wheel.

In addition to targeting speeding, officers will also be watching for distracted driving and other traffic violations that put motorists and pedestrians at risk. Authorities stress that seat belt use remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent serious injury in a crash.

Drivers are encouraged to obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions, and always buckle up. The Jasper Police Department says the effort is part of an ongoing commitment to protecting the community and reducing preventable crashes on local roadways.