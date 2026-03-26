Over the past several weeks, many of you have reached out to me about the increase in train blockages across Huntingburg. I want you to know that I hear you, I share your frustration, and I am actively working to address these concerns.

Rail transportation has always been an important part of our city’s history and growth. However, the frequency and length of these blockages are creating real challenges for our residents, visitors, and local businesses.

Unfortunately, federal law limits what we can do at the local level. A Supreme Court decision from 2018 (Supreme Court Case) prevents us from enacting any city ordinances or issuing fines related to blocked train crossings.

That said, we are not standing still. I have reached out to our federal elected officials to advocate for action at the federal level. I have also reached out to Norfolk Southern’s Government Relations Department and, to date, have not received a response.

In the meantime, I am asking for your help. Each railroad crossing has a posted toll-free number to report blockages. When calling, please include the crossing identification number found on the sign at the crossing. You can also report blockages directly to the Federal Railroad Administration here:

https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/

Another important step is reaching out to our federal representatives. The more they hear from our community, the stronger our voice becomes:

Senator Todd Young: https://www.young.senate.gov/contact/

Senator Jim Banks: https://www.banks.senate.gov/contact/

Representative Mark Messmer: https://messmer.house.gov/contact/

As we continue working through this issue together, I ask that you keep a few things in mind:

Please do not call 911 to report train blockages

Use alternate routes, when possible, such as 400W

If you need to turn around, do so safely and respectfully

Huntingburg has always been a community that comes together to solve problems, and this is no different. I truly appreciate your patience, your understanding, and your willingness to help be part of the solution.

We are in this together, and I will continue doing everything I can to advocate for our community.