The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 66 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 6, crews will begin lane closures on westbound State Road 66 in Tell City. These lanes closures will occur in the outside driving lane between Washington Street and William Tell Boulevard.

Lane closures will allow for sidewalk and approach construction. Work will occur in phases. The inside westbound passing lane will remain during this project.

Work is expected to last through the beginning of September, depending on the weather. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.