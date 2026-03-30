Patricia Ann “Pat” Rennie, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:33 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, surrounded by family at Brookside Village in Jasper.

Pat was born in Tell City, Indiana, on April 14, 1949, to Ralph and Nova (Flamion) Kraus. She married Roland Joseph Rennie on May 18, 1968, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Elberfeld, Indiana.

She was a 1967 graduate of Rex Mundy High School. She then graduated from Tri-State Beauty College in Evansville.

She retired after many years as the bookkeeper of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Evansville, Indiana.

Pat was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Daylight, Indiana.

Pat was a long time Cub Scout Den Mother for Pack 349 in the late 70s and early 80s. She assisted in many Summer Day Camp sessions. She was awarded the Silver Beaver award in 1986 for outstanding contributions for the Scouting Program.

She and her husband travelled around the US and Canada in their motorhome, where Pat served as the navigator on each trip.

Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Joe Rennie, Jasper, IN, three children, Steven (Angela) Rennie, Jasper, IN, Michael (Belinda) Rennie, Evansville, IN, and Jeffrey Rennie, Evansville, IN; six grandchildren, Ashley (Devon) Hoehn, Andrew (Tiffany) Rennie, Lauren (Grant) Burke, Emily Rennie, Julia Rennie, and Jane Rennie; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda (Phil) Weber, Chandler, IN, and Teresa (Randy) Rennie, Leopold, IN; brother, Larry (Maria) Kraus, Boonville, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and a brother, Jerry Kraus.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Memory Care Unit at Legacy Living , Brookside Village, and Gentiva Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Pat.

A Mass of Christian Burial Patricia Ann Rennie will be held at 12:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, April 11. 2026, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Daylight, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. CST until the 12:00 p.m. CST Mass time at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers or gits, please join us in making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.