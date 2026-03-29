Mary M. “Margie” Rothgerber, 82, of Ferdinand passed away Friday March 27, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family. Margie was born January 26, 1944, in St. Meinrad to Urvin and Anna (Wiederkehr) Vaal. She was united in marriage to Albert Rothgerber on August 5, 1967 in St. Meinrad Parish Church.

Margie retired from St. Meinrad Archabbey after 42 years. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and the St. Ann’s Sodality. She was a former Ferdinand Jayettes member. Margie enjoyed her flower garden, camping, playing cards, watching birds, quilting and being with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Albert J. Rothgerber, one son, Steven (Starla) Rothgerber of St. Anthony, and one daughter, Jill (Brad) Patberg of Huntingburg. Five grandchildren, Austin, Elliott, and Collin Rothgerber, and Trever and Sienna Patberg. One great-grand daughter, Lainey Rothgerber. Three brothers, Delbert Vaal Charles (Susie) Vaal, and Marvin (Mary) Vaal all of St. Meinrad. Three sisters, Eileen (Richard) Emerson of Ferdinand, Diana (Jim) Gogel& Brenda (Jerry) Wheatley both of Huntingburg. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Urvin and Anna Vaal and sister-in-law, Pat Vaal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday April 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday March 31st from 4:00 until 8:00 PM EDT and on Wednesday from 7:00 until 9:30 AM EDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.