The Martin County Health Department is inviting the community to celebrate National Walking Day on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at the Shoals Ballpark.

The event begins at 12:00 p.m., with attendees encouraged to visit the shelter house for snacks, refreshments, and helpful health information. The gathering provides a chance to step away from daily routines, get some exercise, and connect with others in the community.

Open to individuals of all ages and abilities, participants can choose to walk alone or with friends. By taking part in the event, attendees can make a step toward better health and stress reduction.

In addition to the in-person event at Shoals Ballpark, participants are encouraged to share their walks on social media using the hashtag #NationalWalkingDay, joining people across the country in celebrating the day.