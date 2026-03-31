Republican candidate Kristi Risk recently earned the endorsement of the American Family Association (AFA) of Indiana PAC in her bid for State Senate District 39. The endorsement highlights Risk’s proven history of advocacy for faith, family, and the sanctity of life.

In a statement regarding the endorsement, the President of the AFA of Indiana PAC praised Risk’s consistent dedication to these core values.

“Kristi Risk has a solid record of pro-family and pro-life action,” said the AFA of Indiana PAC. “Kristi understands the sanctity of life as a voice for the unborn as well as the importance of caring for expecting mothers and their newborns in difficult circumstances.”

For Risk, this endorsement reflects a lifetime of leadership rooted in personal conviction and community service.

“For me, being pro-life has always been about more than just words; it’s about action,” Risk said. “When I was pregnant with my daughter, I was encouraged to choose abortion due to a medical misdiagnosis. I chose to stand on my convictions instead, and today she is a healthy, vibrant woman.”

Risk’s record of action includes serving as the Director of a local pregnancy resource center, where she assisted mothers and facilitated local adoptions.

“My time leading a pregnancy center allowed me to walk that same path with others, including helping bring a young mother and a longing family together through adoption,” Risk added. “Seeing that child given the gift of life and a loving home is something I will never forget. In the Statehouse, I will continue to be a steadfast voice for the unborn and a champion for the families who cherish them.”

Indiana State Senate District 39 covers Martin and Daviess Counties, among others, and Risk will be seeking the Republican nomination for the district in the primary election on May 5th, 2026.