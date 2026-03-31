The City of Loogootee is launching Food Truck Fridays, starting Friday, April 10, on Railroad Street at the Pavilion. The weekly event will feature a variety of food trucks serving everything from burgers and barbecue to ice cream and baked goods.
Food trucks will be open each Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., providing a lively outdoor dining experience for residents and visitors. The Pavilion will host multiple food vendors as well as shopping opportunities from local artisans.
Participating food trucks and vendors include:
- Big Boy’s Burgers
- Whitey’s BBQ
- A Taste of Joy
- Spill the Tea with Mama Z
- Creations By Crystal
- Sweet Dough & Co.
- Crafted House
- Sweet Celebrations, LLC
- Tracy Lynn’s Candies, Etc., LLC
Vendors still interested in joining Food Truck Fridays can contact Brittany Potts at 812-709-8830 or Tracy Stoll at 812-709-0498 for more information.
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