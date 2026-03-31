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Community Action Leading Loogootee will host a town-wide yard sale on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9. The event offers residents an opportunity to declutter their homes and sell unwanted items to the public.

Residents who wish to participate must register by May 2. To register, email your address along with the dates and times you will be operating to Loogooteecall@gmail.com. This ensures that all participating locations are included on a map for customers to easily find.

The event aims to bring the community together while giving everyone a chance to shop, sell, and explore the town’s participating locations.

On By Joey Rehl

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