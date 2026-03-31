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Jasper Public Library Announces April 2026 Event List Dubois County Art Guild and Rhonda J. Smith Works to be Displayed at Thyen Clark Cultural Center INDOT Announces Road Closure for State Road 64 in Crawford County AAA: Indiana Drivers See Gas Prices Spike 30% Since February Spring Vendor Market Set for May 2 at Loogootee Pavilion

The City of Loogootee is now accepting vendor applications for its Spring Vendor Market, scheduled for Saturday, May 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Loogootee Pavilion.

Vendors can set up 10-foot by 10-foot booths for a $10 fee, offering local businesses and individuals an opportunity to showcase their products and services to the community.

Those interested in participating can contact Andrea at 812-351-1996 to reserve a spot and join the event.

The Spring Vendor Market is designed to support local businesses while providing residents a chance to explore a variety of products and services in one convenient location.

On By Joey Rehl

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