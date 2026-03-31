The City of Loogootee is now accepting vendor applications for its Spring Vendor Market, scheduled for Saturday, May 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Loogootee Pavilion.

Vendors can set up 10-foot by 10-foot booths for a $10 fee, offering local businesses and individuals an opportunity to showcase their products and services to the community.

Those interested in participating can contact Andrea at 812-351-1996 to reserve a spot and join the event.

The Spring Vendor Market is designed to support local businesses while providing residents a chance to explore a variety of products and services in one convenient location.