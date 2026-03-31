Indiana’s average gas prices are on the rise, with regular unleaded at $3.975 per gallon, mid-grade at $4.527, premium at $5.022, and diesel at $5.189. Prices have increased slightly from yesterday and are up more than a dollar from a month ago.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gas has reached $4.018, the highest level since August 2022, when global energy markets were shaken by Russia’s war in Ukraine. AAA reports that gas prices have surged over 30% since late February, following U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.

Drivers are advised to monitor local prices and plan for higher fuel costs as global events continue to impact energy markets.