The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 64 in Crawford County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, April 7, crews will close State Road 64 near English. This closure will occur near the intersection of S.R. 64 and State Road 237.

This road closure will allow for a pipe replacement project. This closure will take two days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 237 to I-64 to State Road 66. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.