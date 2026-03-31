Exhibits from both the Dubois County Art Guild and Keedysville artist, Rhonda J. Smith, will be on display for public viewing at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center starting Thursday, April 2nd, 2026.

Dawn in the Woods by Rhonda J. Smith

The solo exhibit ‘Persistence’, by Keedysville artist, Rhonda J. Smith, runs from April 2nd through June 26th, 2026, and features large original, one-of-a-kind linoleum prints.

“Persistence is patience and determination. It takes persistence to hand draw, cut and print large scale linoleum prints. It takes persistence to continue to work the land in the face of war, famine, disease and loss. Persistence is told through the farms and landscapes of Antietam National Battlefield Park. Persistence is the act of persistently cutting linoleum to tell these stories. Places hold the history of what came before only as long as we care to acknowledge the power of place within our national discourse. Acknowledging the past is the only way to fully embrace “all men are created equal” as a national identity and destiny.”

Rhonda J. Smith is a practicing artist and retired professor of Art. Smith served as Chair of the Department of Contemporary Art and Theater at Shepherd University for 30 years and acted as Coordinator of the BFA Painting Program for 5 years before becoming Coordinator of the BFA Printmaking Program for 26 years. She recently retired from Shepherd University after 30 years.

Smith received her BFA from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky and her MFA from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. Her work has been exhibited regionally and nationally. Smith has traveled in Europe, Africa, China, Peru, India, and the United States. Her work is inspired by the notion that travel, history, family, and experiences are the stories that shape our lives.

The Dubois County Art Guild Exhibit runs from April 2nd through May 24th, 2026, featuring works in a variety of mediums from local artists who belong to the guild – many being well known in the area.

A First Thursday Opening Reception for both exhibits will be held in the gallery from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026. The event is free and open to the public and will have Rhonda J. Smith in attendance for a Gallery Talk.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from 12 to 3 PM. School groups, clubs and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.