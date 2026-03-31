The Jasper Public Library has announced its April 2026 list of events and activities being held.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10 am – Families are invited to this weekly Storytime at the library. Attendees always enjoy some great books that go with the theme of the week, along with crafts, activities, songs, and more.

– Tuesdays at 10 am – Families are invited to this weekly Storytime at the library. Attendees always enjoy some great books that go with the theme of the week, along with crafts, activities, songs, and more. Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays from 10am-4pm

– Tuesdays from 10am-4pm Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

– Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games. Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, April 1st from 11:00am-1:00 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning each month to enjoy knitting and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

– Wednesday, April 1st from 11:00am-1:00 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning each month to enjoy knitting and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation. Craft Lab – Wednesday, April 1st from 3:30 pm-5:00 pm – This craft lab will be all about color – from painting flowers to your own designs, to tie-dyeing bandannas.

– Wednesday, April 1st from 3:30 pm-5:00 pm – This craft lab will be all about color – from painting flowers to your own designs, to tie-dyeing bandannas. Marbled Paper Easter Egg Crafts for Kids – Wednesday, April 1st from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – This craft is for kids in preschool to 4th grade. Stop in at any time to make a pretty, marbled Easter egg craft. All supplies are provided, along with an Easter treat.

– Wednesday, April 1st from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – This craft is for kids in preschool to 4th grade. Stop in at any time to make a pretty, marbled Easter egg craft. All supplies are provided, along with an Easter treat. Baby Storytime – Thursday, April 2nd from 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

– Thursday, April 2nd from 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime. LEGO Robotics – Saturday, April 4th from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm – Lego Robotics is a structured program and not a free-play event. Participants must be willing and able to follow instructions and work through several projects before moving on to more difficult LEGO Robotics sets. This program is reserved for ages 8 and above. No exceptions will be made. Children do best when an adult assists them in working through the projects.

– Saturday, April 4th from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm – Lego Robotics is a structured program and not a free-play event. Participants must be willing and able to follow instructions and work through several projects before moving on to more difficult LEGO Robotics sets. This program is reserved for ages 8 and above. No exceptions will be made. Children do best when an adult assists them in working through the projects. Homeschool Connections – Literature – Monday, April 6th from 1:00 pm-2:30 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a time of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. This month’s focus will be Literature. Registration is required.

– Monday, April 6th from 1:00 pm-2:30 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a time of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. This month’s focus will be Literature. Registration is required. Photographs for Genealogy – Tuesday, April 7th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Learn how you can use photographs to enhance as well as learn more about your family history stories. Discuss ways to preserve the information as well as the physical photographs. Attendees are invited to bring examples of their own family photos to share or inquire about preservation.

– Tuesday, April 7th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Learn how you can use photographs to enhance as well as learn more about your family history stories. Discuss ways to preserve the information as well as the physical photographs. Attendees are invited to bring examples of their own family photos to share or inquire about preservation. Lunch, Learn, and Listen – Thursday, April 9th from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm – Bring your lunch or snack and participate with other family researchers in a discussion on various topics and assist others in answering specific questions participants may have.

– Thursday, April 9th from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm – Bring your lunch or snack and participate with other family researchers in a discussion on various topics and assist others in answering specific questions participants may have. Afternoon Book Club – Thursday, April 9th from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm – Join for Afternoon Book Club where new members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime.

– Thursday, April 9th from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm – Join for Afternoon Book Club where new members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. JDCPL Board Meeting – Thursday, April 9th from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm – Dubois County Contractual Library Board Meeting starts at 4:00 pm. The Jasper Library Board Meeting will immediately follow the DCCL meeting but no sooner than 4:15 pm. In person meetings will be held at the Jasper Public Library, located at 100 3rd Ave., Suite B, Jasper, Indiana in the meeting rooms.

– Thursday, April 9th from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm – Dubois County Contractual Library Board Meeting starts at 4:00 pm. The Jasper Library Board Meeting will immediately follow the DCCL meeting but no sooner than 4:15 pm. In person meetings will be held at the Jasper Public Library, located at 100 3rd Ave., Suite B, Jasper, Indiana in the meeting rooms. Bingo and Coffee – Friday, April 10th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for the winners. This is a free event with no registration required.

– Friday, April 10th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for the winners. This is a free event with no registration required. Stay and Play – Monday, April 13th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to stop in anytime between 10:00 am and 11:30 am to enjoy the toys in the programming room. This is a perfect time for children to use their imagination and for children and parents/caregivers to socialize.

– Monday, April 13th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to stop in anytime between 10:00 am and 11:30 am to enjoy the toys in the programming room. This is a perfect time for children to use their imagination and for children and parents/caregivers to socialize. Budget & Save: Smart Money Tips – Tuesday, April 14th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Learn how to take control of your finances. Join this practical class co-hosted by Fifth Third Bank, where you will discover easy ways to budget, save, and make your money work for you.

– Tuesday, April 14th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Learn how to take control of your finances. Join this practical class co-hosted by Fifth Third Bank, where you will discover easy ways to budget, save, and make your money work for you. Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, April 15th from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm – This group will meet on the 3rd Wednesday evening each month to enjoy knitting and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

– Wednesday, April 15th from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm – This group will meet on the 3rd Wednesday evening each month to enjoy knitting and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation. Pre-School Stem: Tiny Germ Detectives – Wednesday, April 15th from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – Kids ages 3-6 can join for some fun activities that have to do with those germs that spread easily. Participants will do the Glow Germs Game, pepper and soap experiment, glitter germ experiment and more! Sign up is required and opens on April 1st.

– Wednesday, April 15th from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – Kids ages 3-6 can join for some fun activities that have to do with those germs that spread easily. Participants will do the Glow Germs Game, pepper and soap experiment, glitter germ experiment and more! Sign up is required and opens on April 1st. Baby Storytime – Thursday, April 16th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

– Thursday, April 16th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime. Bingo and Coffee – Thursday, April 16th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for the winners. This is a free event with no registration required.

– Thursday, April 16th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for the winners. This is a free event with no registration required. Wooden Flower Craft – Friday, April 17th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Join the library for a hands-on craft where you will paint your very own 3D wooden flower. Pick your colors, get creative with details, and leave with a piece that is perfect for decorating or giving as a gift. All materials will be provided.

– Friday, April 17th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Join the library for a hands-on craft where you will paint your very own 3D wooden flower. Pick your colors, get creative with details, and leave with a piece that is perfect for decorating or giving as a gift. All materials will be provided. Local Author Showcase – Saturday, April 18th from 10:00 am-1:00 pm – This special event invites the entire community to come meet local authors, discover new voices, and hear about the stories, ideas, and passions that inspire their work.

– Saturday, April 18th from 10:00 am-1:00 pm – This special event invites the entire community to come meet local authors, discover new voices, and hear about the stories, ideas, and passions that inspire their work. Adventurescapes: The Pacific Northwest – Tuesday, April 21st from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Exploring 250 years of American History: Adults and teens are invited to join for this monthly journey celebrating 250 years of American history. Each month, participants will travel to a different U.S. region using their senses to explore the people, places, and stories that shaped the nation. This program is free and requires no registration.

– Tuesday, April 21st from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Exploring 250 years of American History: Adults and teens are invited to join for this monthly journey celebrating 250 years of American history. Each month, participants will travel to a different U.S. region using their senses to explore the people, places, and stories that shaped the nation. This program is free and requires no registration. Build Your Own Mini Liberty Bell – Saturday, April 25th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Families are invited to stop in make a mini-Liberty Bell for the country’s anniversary this year. Participants will decorate their bell, add a working clapper inside, and learn a little about the history behind this famous symbol of American independence. No sign up is needed.

– Saturday, April 25th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Families are invited to stop in make a mini-Liberty Bell for the country’s anniversary this year. Participants will decorate their bell, add a working clapper inside, and learn a little about the history behind this famous symbol of American independence. No sign up is needed. Bookworms Book Club – Monday, April 27th from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm – Book club members in grades 2-4 will be discussing the book When Life Gives You O.J. that was given at the March meeting. They will have snacks and other activities to go with the book. Anyone new that is not signed up is welcome to still attend to get the new book.

– Monday, April 27th from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm – Book club members in grades 2-4 will be discussing the book When Life Gives You O.J. that was given at the March meeting. They will have snacks and other activities to go with the book. Anyone new that is not signed up is welcome to still attend to get the new book. JPL Evening Book Club – Tuesday, April 28th from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from the library staff. New members are always welcome.

– Tuesday, April 28th from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from the library staff. New members are always welcome. Baby Storytime – Thursday, April 30th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join us for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

For more information on these events, or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.