Connie S. Hall, age 72, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Connie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 17, 1954, to Victor and Frances (Schneider) Persohn. She married Curtis Lee Hall on March 23, 1974, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

After her mother-in-law passed away in 1978, at a young age, Connie helped raise Curtis’ siblings, Pat (Vanessa) Zehr, Tim Hall, Kent Hall, Keith (Karla) McGuire, Kelly Hall and Steve Hall.

She was a 1973 graduate of Jasper High School and retired from Wabash Valley Produce.

Connie was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana.

She enjoyed traveling and snow-birding with her husband, Curtis, playing Bingo, tending to her flowers, baking, mushroom hunting, and watching her grandkids’ sporting events.

Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Curtis Lee Hall, Dubois, IN, three daughters, Dawn (Brian) Helming, Celestine, IN, Tara (Travas) Eichmiller, Dubois, IN, Myra (Dean) Fuhs, Jasper, IN, one son, Brent (Mallory) Hall, French Lick, IN, 11 grandchildren, Reece and Blake Helming, Evan, Owen, and Ian Eichmiller, Carter and Ryder Fuhs, Chance, Sadie, Bailey, and Bella Hall, and one step granddaughter, Emily Fuhs, two brothers, Vic (Cheryl) Persohn, Evansville, IN, and Terry (Glenda) Persohn, Jasper, IN, and one half-brother, Jack Lohman, Las Vegas, NV.

Preceding her in death are two sisters-in-law, Valerie Persohn and Tonya Hall.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Connie S. Hall will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.