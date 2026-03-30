Old National Bank announced it has received an “Outstanding” overall rating under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), the highest rating possible which less than 10% of U.S. banks earn. This title recognizes the bank’s exceptional commitment to meeting the credit, investment, and community service needs of the neighborhoods it serves.

The rating reflects Old National’s long‑standing dedication to expanding access to financial resources, supporting affordable housing initiatives, and fostering economic empowerment across low‑ and moderate‑income communities throughout its footprint. Evaluated by the Office of the Comptroller (OCC), this rating considered lending, investment, and community service activities from a quantitative and qualitative perspective between 2022 and 2024.

The CRA evaluation highlights Old National Bank’s ratings for each of the following areas:

The Lending Test – “Outstanding”: The OCC noted Old National’s significant level of Community Development lending activities and extensive use of innovative and flexible loan products to meet credit and community development needs. Three of the five Multistate Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MMSAs) assessed, and the State of Indiana performance, were rated Outstanding.

The OCC noted Old National’s significant level of Community Development lending activities and extensive use of innovative and flexible loan products to meet credit and community development needs. Three of the five Multistate Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MMSAs) assessed, and the State of Indiana performance, were rated Outstanding. The Investment Test – “Outstanding”: Old National had an excellent level of Community Development investments which were responsive to community needs throughout the rating areas. All five MMSAs were rated Outstanding in addition to the states of Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Old National had an excellent level of Community Development investments which were responsive to community needs throughout the rating areas. All five MMSAs were rated Outstanding in addition to the states of Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The Services Test – “High Satisfactory”: Delivery systems were deemed accessible to geographies and individuals of different income levels. Old National had good levels of Community Development services which demonstrated responsiveness to community needs, leadership, and complexity. Three of the MMSAs were rated Outstanding.

During the course of the evaluation, Old National provided information highlighting more than 20,000 hours of volunteerism across 10 states, reflecting active board and committee service, financial education, technical assistance, and direct engagement with community-based organizations. The activities demonstrate sustained leadership and responsiveness at the local level. Old National also highlighted proprietary financial literacy programming, and partnerships with nonprofit organizations addressing critical community needs.

The CRA was enacted in 1977 to ensure banks meet the credit needs of all segments of their communities. An “Outstanding” rating is reserved for institutions that go above and beyond standard regulatory expectations in their community development activities.